Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VYX, ASAN, BKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NCR Voyix Corp (Symbol: VYX), where a total volume of 50,098 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 282.8% of VYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026 , with 25,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of VYX. Below is a chart showing VYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN) saw options trading volume of 47,017 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 99.2% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 34,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 3,032 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 303,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.5% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 314,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6500 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,400 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6500 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VYX options, ASAN options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

