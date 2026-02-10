Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VYX, ASAN, BKNG

February 10, 2026 — 03:36 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NCR Voyix Corp (Symbol: VYX), where a total volume of 50,098 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 282.8% of VYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 25,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of VYX. Below is a chart showing VYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN) saw options trading volume of 47,017 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 99.2% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 34,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 3,032 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 303,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.5% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 314,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6500 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,400 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6500 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
