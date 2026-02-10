Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VYX, ASAN, BKNG

Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN) saw options trading volume of 47,017 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 99.2% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 34,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 3,032 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 303,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.5% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 314,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6500 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,400 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6500 strike highlighted in orange:
