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Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VST, PEP, APLD

June 09, 2026 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), where a total volume of 26,458 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.3% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 5,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,300 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 40,390 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 26,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD) saw options trading volume of 103,704 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 6,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 676,500 underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VST options, PEP options, or APLD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further VST Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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APLD

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