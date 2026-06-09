Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VST, PEP, APLD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), where a total volume of 26,458 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.3% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026 , with 5,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,300 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 40,390 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 26,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD) saw options trading volume of 103,704 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 6,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 676,500 underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VST options, PEP options, or APLD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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