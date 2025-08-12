Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VSCO, RKT, XENE

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 106,242 contracts, representing approximately 10.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 15,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: XENE) saw options trading volume of 4,032 contracts, representing approximately 403,200 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of XENE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 957,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,100 underlying shares of XENE. Below is a chart showing XENE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
