Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VRTX, SNBR, HPE

Sleep Number Corp (Symbol: SNBR) saw options trading volume of 3,939 contracts, representing approximately 393,900 underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of SNBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 712,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,200 underlying shares of SNBR. Below is a chart showing SNBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) options are showing a volume of 90,138 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of HPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 11,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HPE. Below is a chart showing HPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VRTX options, SNBR options, or HPE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding XRPI
IDX Average Annual Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TTEQ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.