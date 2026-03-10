Markets
VRTX

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VRTX, SNBR, HPE

March 10, 2026 — 03:55 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX), where a total of 8,055 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 805,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.4% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 1,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,500 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Sleep Number Corp (Symbol: SNBR) saw options trading volume of 3,939 contracts, representing approximately 393,900 underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of SNBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 712,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,200 underlying shares of SNBR. Below is a chart showing SNBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) options are showing a volume of 90,138 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of HPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 11,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HPE. Below is a chart showing HPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

