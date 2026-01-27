Markets
VRT

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VRT, RBRK, FLNG

January 27, 2026 — 03:45 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT), where a total volume of 26,138 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.6% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,500 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Rubrik Inc (Symbol: RBRK) options are showing a volume of 14,723 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of RBRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 2,846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,600 underlying shares of RBRK. Below is a chart showing RBRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG) saw options trading volume of 1,800 contracts, representing approximately 180,000 underlying shares or approximately 55% of FLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 327,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,900 underlying shares of FLNG. Below is a chart showing FLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VRT options, RBRK options, or FLNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 RDFN YTD Return
 Funds Holding LGAC
 SITC Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
RDFN YTD Return-> Funds Holding LGAC-> SITC Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VRT
RBRK
FLNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.