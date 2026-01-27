Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VRT, RBRK, FLNG

Rubrik Inc (Symbol: RBRK) options are showing a volume of 14,723 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of RBRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 2,846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,600 underlying shares of RBRK. Below is a chart showing RBRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:
And Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG) saw options trading volume of 1,800 contracts, representing approximately 180,000 underlying shares or approximately 55% of FLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 327,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,900 underlying shares of FLNG. Below is a chart showing FLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VRT options, RBRK options, or FLNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
