Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VRSN, MRVL, ADP

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 76,235 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 5,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,100 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) options are showing a volume of 6,306 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 630,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of ADP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 2,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,000 underlying shares of ADP. Below is a chart showing ADP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VRSN options, MRVL options, or ADP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
