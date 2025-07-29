Markets
VRSN

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VRSN, MRVL, ADP

July 29, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN), where a total of 3,052 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 305,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.8% of VRSN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 639,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,800 underlying shares of VRSN. Below is a chart showing VRSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 76,235 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 5,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,100 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) options are showing a volume of 6,306 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 630,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of ADP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 2,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,000 underlying shares of ADP. Below is a chart showing ADP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

