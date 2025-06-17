Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VLO, CAR, FLNC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total volume of 13,838 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.4% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring June 27, 2025 , with 2,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,300 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 5,791 contracts, representing approximately 579,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fluence Energy Inc (Symbol: FLNC) options are showing a volume of 14,958 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of FLNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,200 underlying shares of FLNC. Below is a chart showing FLNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VLO options, CAR options, or FLNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

