Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VLO, CAR, FLNC

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 5,791 contracts, representing approximately 579,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fluence Energy Inc (Symbol: FLNC) options are showing a volume of 14,958 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of FLNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,200 underlying shares of FLNC. Below is a chart showing FLNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VLO options, CAR options, or FLNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: GM DMA
NOW shares outstanding history
Funds Holding CTX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.