Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VLO, CAR, FLNC

June 17, 2025 — 03:28 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total volume of 13,838 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.4% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring June 27, 2025, with 2,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,300 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 5,791 contracts, representing approximately 579,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fluence Energy Inc (Symbol: FLNC) options are showing a volume of 14,958 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of FLNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,200 underlying shares of FLNC. Below is a chart showing FLNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VLO options, CAR options, or FLNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
