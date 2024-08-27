Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VKTX, WHR, VRE

News & Insights

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX), where a total volume of 24,838 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.4% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,500 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 6,212 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 621,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.1% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 874,115 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,300 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Veris Residential Inc (Symbol: VRE) options are showing a volume of 3,000 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 300,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.1% of VRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 460,530 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of VRE. Below is a chart showing VRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

