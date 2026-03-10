Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VERA, SOFI, HSY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vera Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VERA), where a total volume of 4,339 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 433,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.1% of VERA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 4,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,200 underlying shares of VERA. Below is a chart showing VERA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 271,297 contracts, representing approximately 27.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 66.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 13,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) saw options trading volume of 8,102 contracts, representing approximately 810,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

