Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: V, TREE, HHH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total of 40,587 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 2,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,600 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

LendingTree Inc (Symbol: TREE) saw options trading volume of 1,430 contracts, representing approximately 143,000 underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of TREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 270,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,000 underlying shares of TREE. Below is a chart showing TREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (Symbol: HHH) options are showing a volume of 1,516 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 151,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of HHH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 307,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,700 underlying shares of HHH. Below is a chart showing HHH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for V options, TREE options, or HHH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.