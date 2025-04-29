Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: V, TREE, HHH

LendingTree Inc (Symbol: TREE) saw options trading volume of 1,430 contracts, representing approximately 143,000 underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of TREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 270,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,000 underlying shares of TREE. Below is a chart showing TREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (Symbol: HHH) options are showing a volume of 1,516 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 151,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of HHH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 307,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,700 underlying shares of HHH. Below is a chart showing HHH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
