UTHR

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UTHR, GOOGL, META

November 25, 2025 — 03:30 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Therapeutics Corp (Symbol: UTHR), where a total of 20,734 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 352.8% of UTHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 587,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,400 underlying shares of UTHR. Below is a chart showing UTHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 1.1 million contracts, representing approximately 107.7 million underlying shares or approximately 245.9% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 64,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 675,200 contracts, representing approximately 67.5 million underlying shares or approximately 245.9% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $630 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 37,949 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UTHR options, GOOGL options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

