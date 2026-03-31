Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: URI, NKE, AVGO

Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 77,752 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring April 02, 2026, with 3,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,700 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:
And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 146,999 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring April 02, 2026, with 11,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for URI options, NKE options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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