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URI

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: URI, NKE, AVGO

March 31, 2026 — 01:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total of 3,111 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 311,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.9% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 623,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,100 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 77,752 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring April 02, 2026, with 3,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,700 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 146,999 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring April 02, 2026, with 11,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for URI options, NKE options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Railroads Dividend Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EV
 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Railroads Dividend Stocks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EV-> Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

URI
NKE
AVGO

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