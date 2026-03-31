Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: URI, NKE, AVGO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total of 3,111 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 311,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.9% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 623,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 1,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,100 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 77,752 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring April 02, 2026, with 3,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,700 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 146,999 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring April 02, 2026, with 11,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for URI options, NKE options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.