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URI

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: URI, HROW, HIMS

May 12, 2026 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total of 6,133 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 613,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.8% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 602,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,600 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Harrow Inc (Symbol: HROW) options are showing a volume of 5,196 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 519,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.8% of HROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 572,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,600 underlying shares of HROW. Below is a chart showing HROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 296,881 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.9% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 28,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for URI options, HROW options, or HIMS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Asset Management Dividend Stocks
 Institutional Holders of BYLK
 Large Caps By Top Market Capitalization

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Asset Management Dividend Stocks-> Institutional Holders of BYLK-> Large Caps By Top Market Capitalization-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

URI
HROW
HIMS

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