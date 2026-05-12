Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: URI, HROW, HIMS

Harrow Inc (Symbol: HROW) options are showing a volume of 5,196 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 519,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.8% of HROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 572,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,600 underlying shares of HROW. Below is a chart showing HROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 296,881 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.9% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 28,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for URI options, HROW options, or HIMS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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