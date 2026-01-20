Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UNH, PYPL, SNDK

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 111,857 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.5% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 10,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK) options are showing a volume of 84,048 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.3% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026, with 4,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,100 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
