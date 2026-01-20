Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UNH, PYPL, SNDK

January 20, 2026 — 01:31 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total of 46,316 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.8% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 3,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,600 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 111,857 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.5% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 10,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK) options are showing a volume of 84,048 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.3% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026, with 4,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,100 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, PYPL options, or SNDK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

