Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UNH, BA, GFS

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 398,242 contracts, representing approximately 39.8 million underlying shares or approximately 512.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 23,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And GlobalFoundries Inc (Symbol: GFS) options are showing a volume of 85,799 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 229.4% of GFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 45,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of GFS. Below is a chart showing GFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UNH options, BA options, or GFS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Air Services Other Dividend Stocks
NKLA Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ARBG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.