Markets
UNH

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UNH, BA, GFS

January 27, 2026 — 03:46 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 824,945 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 82.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 1222.2% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 39,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 398,242 contracts, representing approximately 39.8 million underlying shares or approximately 512.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 23,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And GlobalFoundries Inc (Symbol: GFS) options are showing a volume of 85,799 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 229.4% of GFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 45,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of GFS. Below is a chart showing GFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, BA options, or GFS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Air Services Other Dividend Stocks
 NKLA Videos
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ARBG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Air Services Other Dividend Stocks-> NKLA Videos-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ARBG-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UNH
BA
GFS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.