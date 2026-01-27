Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UNH, BA, GFS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 824,945 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 82.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 1222.2% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027 , with 39,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 398,242 contracts, representing approximately 39.8 million underlying shares or approximately 512.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 23,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And GlobalFoundries Inc (Symbol: GFS) options are showing a volume of 85,799 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 229.4% of GFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 45,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of GFS. Below is a chart showing GFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, BA options, or GFS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

