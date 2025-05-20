Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UBER, MRVL, MPC

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 79,376 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 13,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) options are showing a volume of 11,470 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 2,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,000 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UBER options, MRVL options, or MPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Barry Rosenstein
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NERD
KALU YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.