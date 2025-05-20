Markets
UBER

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UBER, MRVL, MPC

May 20, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 113,944 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.2% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 774,600 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 79,376 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 13,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) options are showing a volume of 11,470 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 2,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,000 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UBER options, MRVL options, or MPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

