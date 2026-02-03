Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UBER, MRVL, CNK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total of 114,224 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.4% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 5,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,900 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 83,377 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 21, 2028, with 2,491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,100 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK) saw options trading volume of 15,990 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of CNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CNK. Below is a chart showing CNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

