UAL

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UAL, CI, ENVX

September 24, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

September 24, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 31,998 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.5% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 9,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 929,800 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) saw options trading volume of 5,774 contracts, representing approximately 577,400 underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $347.50 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 1,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,100 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $347.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) saw options trading volume of 24,390 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 6,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 615,400 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

