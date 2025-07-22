Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TXN, SMCI, USPH

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 302,686 contracts, representing approximately 30.3 million underlying shares or approximately 71% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 30,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH) options are showing a volume of 1,504 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 150,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.4% of USPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 229,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,900 underlying shares of USPH. Below is a chart showing USPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
