Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TVTX, RDDT, LGND

January 13, 2026 — 03:17 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Travere Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TVTX), where a total of 40,965 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 190.9% of TVTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TVTX. Below is a chart showing TVTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) saw options trading volume of 37,406 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 97.7% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,900 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: LGND) options are showing a volume of 1,806 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 180,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.1% of LGND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 191,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,900 underlying shares of LGND. Below is a chart showing LGND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TVTX options, RDDT options, or LGND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
