Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TVTX, RDDT, LGND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Travere Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TVTX), where a total of 40,965 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 190.9% of TVTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 10,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TVTX. Below is a chart showing TVTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) saw options trading volume of 37,406 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 97.7% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,900 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: LGND) options are showing a volume of 1,806 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 180,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.1% of LGND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 191,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,900 underlying shares of LGND. Below is a chart showing LGND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TVTX options, RDDT options, or LGND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

