Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TVTX, RDDT, LGND

Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) saw options trading volume of 37,406 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 97.7% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,900 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: LGND) options are showing a volume of 1,806 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 180,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.1% of LGND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 191,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,900 underlying shares of LGND. Below is a chart showing LGND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TVTX options, RDDT options, or LGND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Chase Coleman Stock Picks
STOK Options Chain
GETH Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.