Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TTD, AKAM, SOC

Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 6,940 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 694,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 1,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,200 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC) saw options trading volume of 28,144 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 5,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,400 underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
