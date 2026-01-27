Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TSLA, CVLT, AXSM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 613,075 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 61.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 62.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026 , with 26,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

CommVault Systems Inc (Symbol: CVLT) options are showing a volume of 5,370 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 537,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.7% of CVLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 579,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,100 underlying shares of CVLT. Below is a chart showing CVLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) saw options trading volume of 7,271 contracts, representing approximately 727,100 underlying shares or approximately 81.4% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 893,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 5,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,700 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, CVLT options, or AXSM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

