Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TLN, NVDA, AZO

September 09, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Talen Energy Corporation (Symbol: TLN), where a total volume of 10,082 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.4% of TLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,400 underlying shares of TLN. Below is a chart showing TLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 1.5 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 153.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.2% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 180.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 130,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.1 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 745 contracts, representing approximately 74,500 underlying shares or approximately 73.8% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 100,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4500 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4500 strike highlighted in orange:

