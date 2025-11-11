Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TLN, JOE, MDB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Talen Energy Corporation (Symbol: TLN), where a total volume of 4,501 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 450,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of TLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 919,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 1,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,900 underlying shares of TLN. Below is a chart showing TLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE) saw options trading volume of 1,041 contracts, representing approximately 104,100 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of JOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 219,115 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,300 underlying shares of JOE. Below is a chart showing JOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 7,365 contracts, representing approximately 736,500 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,200 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

