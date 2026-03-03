Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TLN, HL, CLMT

March 03, 2026 — 03:20 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Talen Energy Corporation (Symbol: TLN), where a total volume of 3,672 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 367,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.6% of TLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 862,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of TLN. Below is a chart showing TLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Hecla Mining Co (Symbol: HL) options are showing a volume of 98,225 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of HL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 9,839 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 983,900 underlying shares of HL. Below is a chart showing HL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Calumet Inc (Symbol: CLMT) saw options trading volume of 6,249 contracts, representing approximately 624,900 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of CLMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,400 underlying shares of CLMT. Below is a chart showing CLMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TLN options, HL options, or CLMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

