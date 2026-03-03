Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TLN, HL, CLMT

Hecla Mining Co (Symbol: HL) options are showing a volume of 98,225 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of HL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 9,839 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 983,900 underlying shares of HL. Below is a chart showing HL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Calumet Inc (Symbol: CLMT) saw options trading volume of 6,249 contracts, representing approximately 624,900 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of CLMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,400 underlying shares of CLMT. Below is a chart showing CLMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
