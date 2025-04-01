Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: THO, GS, WMT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO), where a total of 5,635 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 563,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.8% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 2,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,700 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 13,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,400 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 110,007 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 14,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

