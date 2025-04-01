Markets
THO

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: THO, GS, WMT

April 01, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO), where a total of 5,635 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 563,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.8% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,700 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 13,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,400 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 110,007 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 14,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for THO options, GS options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MTOR Stock Predictions
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NVOS
 NEOG YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MTOR Stock Predictions-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NVOS-> NEOG YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

THO
GS
WMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.