Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: THO, GS, WMT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 13,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,400 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 110,007 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 14,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for THO options, GS options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
