Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TGT, AI, BZH

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 32,121 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 5,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 545,500 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
And Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (Symbol: BZH) options are showing a volume of 2,555 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 255,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of BZH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 558,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,700 underlying shares of BZH. Below is a chart showing BZH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TGT options, AI options, or BZH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
