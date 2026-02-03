Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TGT, AI, BZH

February 03, 2026 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 29,875 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $116 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 2,873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,300 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 32,121 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 5,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 545,500 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (Symbol: BZH) options are showing a volume of 2,555 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 255,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of BZH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 558,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,700 underlying shares of BZH. Below is a chart showing BZH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, AI options, or BZH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
