Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TEL, NRG, DAL

NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) saw options trading volume of 9,135 contracts, representing approximately 913,500 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 7,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 761,300 underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 31,576 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
