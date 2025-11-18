Markets
TEL

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TEL, NRG, DAL

November 18, 2025 — 01:18 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TE Connectivity plc (Symbol: TEL), where a total volume of 10,150 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.7% of TEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 486,200 underlying shares of TEL. Below is a chart showing TEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) saw options trading volume of 9,135 contracts, representing approximately 913,500 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 7,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 761,300 underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 31,576 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TEL options, NRG options, or DAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

