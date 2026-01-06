Markets
TDOC

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TDOC, AEHR, ELF

January 06, 2026 — 04:08 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total of 19,680 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.6% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 3,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,200 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Aehr Test Systems (Symbol: AEHR) saw options trading volume of 2,661 contracts, representing approximately 266,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of AEHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 540,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,900 underlying shares of AEHR. Below is a chart showing AEHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) saw options trading volume of 7,892 contracts, representing approximately 789,200 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,200 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TDOC options, AEHR options, or ELF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CHT Split History
 Institutional Holders of WEST
 GFY Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
CHT Split History-> Institutional Holders of WEST-> GFY Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TDOC
AEHR
ELF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.