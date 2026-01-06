Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TDOC, AEHR, ELF

Aehr Test Systems (Symbol: AEHR) saw options trading volume of 2,661 contracts, representing approximately 266,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of AEHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 540,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,900 underlying shares of AEHR. Below is a chart showing AEHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) saw options trading volume of 7,892 contracts, representing approximately 789,200 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,200 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:
