Markets
STX

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: STX, HCA, TXN

January 27, 2026 — 01:29 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX), where a total of 24,726 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.2% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 1,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,800 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) saw options trading volume of 5,849 contracts, representing approximately 584,900 underlying shares or approximately 64% of HCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 913,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,700 underlying shares of HCA. Below is a chart showing HCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) options are showing a volume of 39,097 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.2% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 7,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 774,200 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for STX options, HCA options, or TXN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 The Ten Best ETF Performers
 First Citizens BancShares Past Earnings
 FVC shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
The Ten Best ETF Performers-> First Citizens BancShares Past Earnings-> FVC shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

STX
HCA
TXN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.