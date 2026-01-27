Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: STX, HCA, TXN

HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) saw options trading volume of 5,849 contracts, representing approximately 584,900 underlying shares or approximately 64% of HCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 913,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,700 underlying shares of HCA. Below is a chart showing HCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
And Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) options are showing a volume of 39,097 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.2% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 7,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 774,200 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for STX options, HCA options, or TXN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: The Ten Best ETF Performers
First Citizens BancShares Past Earnings
FVC shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.