Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: STX, HCA, TXN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX), where a total of 24,726 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.2% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026 , with 1,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,800 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) saw options trading volume of 5,849 contracts, representing approximately 584,900 underlying shares or approximately 64% of HCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 913,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,700 underlying shares of HCA. Below is a chart showing HCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

And Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) options are showing a volume of 39,097 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.2% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 7,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 774,200 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

