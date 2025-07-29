Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: STT, RCL, CZR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT), where a total of 60,677 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 247.3% of STT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 30,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of STT. Below is a chart showing STT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 21,530 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.7% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 1,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,100 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 40,479 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.2% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 25,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

