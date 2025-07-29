Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: STT, RCL, CZR

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 21,530 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.7% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 1,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,100 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 40,479 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.2% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 25,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for STT options, RCL options, or CZR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Defense Dividend Stocks
IGM Options Chain
SILK YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.