Markets
STLD

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: STLD, GBX, OXY

July 01, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD), where a total volume of 9,893 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 989,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.1% of STLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,700 underlying shares of STLD. Below is a chart showing STLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Greenbrier Companies Inc (Symbol: GBX) saw options trading volume of 1,737 contracts, representing approximately 173,700 underlying shares or approximately 62.3% of GBX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 278,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,200 underlying shares of GBX. Below is a chart showing GBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 88,630 contracts, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares or approximately 61.8% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 26,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for STLD options, GBX options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of SN
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NOVV
 CMLS YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of SN-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NOVV-> CMLS YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

STLD
GBX
OXY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.