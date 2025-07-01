Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: STLD, GBX, OXY

Greenbrier Companies Inc (Symbol: GBX) saw options trading volume of 1,737 contracts, representing approximately 173,700 underlying shares or approximately 62.3% of GBX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 278,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,200 underlying shares of GBX. Below is a chart showing GBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 88,630 contracts, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares or approximately 61.8% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 26,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for STLD options, GBX options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
