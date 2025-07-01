Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: STLD, GBX, OXY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD), where a total volume of 9,893 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 989,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.1% of STLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 3,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,700 underlying shares of STLD. Below is a chart showing STLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Greenbrier Companies Inc (Symbol: GBX) saw options trading volume of 1,737 contracts, representing approximately 173,700 underlying shares or approximately 62.3% of GBX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 278,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,200 underlying shares of GBX. Below is a chart showing GBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 88,630 contracts, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares or approximately 61.8% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 26,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

