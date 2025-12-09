Markets
SPOT

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SPOT, AAP, PHR

December 09, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total of 13,844 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,600 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 8,843 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 884,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.6% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,500 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Phreesia Inc (Symbol: PHR) options are showing a volume of 6,704 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 670,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.4% of PHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 994,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 2,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,400 underlying shares of PHR. Below is a chart showing PHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SPOT options, AAP options, or PHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 TPGH market cap history
 CLRB Videos
 Funds Holding WEAT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
TPGH market cap history-> CLRB Videos-> Funds Holding WEAT-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPOT
AAP
PHR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.