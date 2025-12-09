Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SPOT, AAP, PHR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total of 13,844 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 1,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,600 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 8,843 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 884,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.6% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,500 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Phreesia Inc (Symbol: PHR) options are showing a volume of 6,704 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 670,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.4% of PHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 994,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 2,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,400 underlying shares of PHR. Below is a chart showing PHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

