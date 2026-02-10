Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SPGI, CORZ, MCD

Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) saw options trading volume of 59,270 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 12,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 14,785 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,600 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPGI options, CORZ options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: RXRA Historical Stock Prices
TARS Insider Buying
LAND Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.