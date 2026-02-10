Markets
SPGI

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SPGI, CORZ, MCD

February 10, 2026 — 03:36 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI), where a total volume of 11,672 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48% of SPGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 1,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,600 underlying shares of SPGI. Below is a chart showing SPGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) saw options trading volume of 59,270 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 12,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 14,785 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,600 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SPGI options, CORZ options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 RXRA Historical Stock Prices
 TARS Insider Buying
 LAND Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
RXRA Historical Stock Prices-> TARS Insider Buying-> LAND Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPGI
CORZ
MCD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.