Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SPGI, CORZ, MCD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI), where a total volume of 11,672 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48% of SPGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026 , with 1,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,600 underlying shares of SPGI. Below is a chart showing SPGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) saw options trading volume of 59,270 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 12,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 14,785 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,600 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPGI options, CORZ options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.