SOUN

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SOUN, ALGT, PROK

July 08, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

July 08, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SoundHound AI Inc (Symbol: SOUN), where a total volume of 360,873 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 36.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 105.9% of SOUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 26,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of SOUN. Below is a chart showing SOUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT) saw options trading volume of 4,020 contracts, representing approximately 402,000 underlying shares or approximately 101.5% of ALGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 396,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,600 underlying shares of ALGT. Below is a chart showing ALGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And ProKidney Corp. (Symbol: PROK) options are showing a volume of 16,925 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.3% of PROK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 6,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 686,300 underlying shares of PROK. Below is a chart showing PROK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SOUN options, ALGT options, or PROK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

