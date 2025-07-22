Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SMR, AVGO, IONQ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nuscale Power Corporation Class A (Symbol: SMR), where a total volume of 106,016 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.6% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025 , with 16,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 156,301 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.6% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 12,491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ) options are showing a volume of 177,695 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.5% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45.50 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 30,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SMR options, AVGO options, or IONQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.