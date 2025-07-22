Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SMR, AVGO, IONQ

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 156,301 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.6% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 12,491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ) options are showing a volume of 177,695 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.5% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45.50 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 30,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45.50 strike highlighted in orange:
