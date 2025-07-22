Markets
SMR

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SMR, AVGO, IONQ

July 22, 2025 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nuscale Power Corporation Class A (Symbol: SMR), where a total volume of 106,016 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.6% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 16,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 156,301 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.6% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 12,491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ) options are showing a volume of 177,695 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.5% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45.50 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 30,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SMR options, AVGO options, or IONQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 KIN Insider Buying
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AIFU
 TDY market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
KIN Insider Buying-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AIFU-> TDY market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SMR
AVGO
IONQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.