SMCI

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SMCI, DOV, DAL

July 15, 2025 — 01:20 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total volume of 512,407 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 51.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 121.7% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 72,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV) saw options trading volume of 10,354 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 106.1% of DOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 975,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of DOV. Below is a chart showing DOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 91,342 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 70.8% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 24,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SMCI options, DOV options, or DAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

