Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SMCI, DOV, DAL

Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV) saw options trading volume of 10,354 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 106.1% of DOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 975,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of DOV. Below is a chart showing DOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 91,342 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 70.8% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 24,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SMCI options, DOV options, or DAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
