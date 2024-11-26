Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SLNO, SKY, URBN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Soleno Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SLNO), where a total of 11,710 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 223% of SLNO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 525,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 4,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,200 underlying shares of SLNO. Below is a chart showing SLNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Champion Homes Inc (Symbol: SKY) options are showing a volume of 3,599 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 359,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.5% of SKY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 416,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 3,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,700 underlying shares of SKY. Below is a chart showing SKY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN) options are showing a volume of 10,983 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.4% of URBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,300 underlying shares of URBN. Below is a chart showing URBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SLNO options, SKY options, or URBN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.