Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SLNO, EA, TRU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Soleno Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SLNO), where a total volume of 2,502 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 250,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68% of SLNO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 367,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of SLNO. Below is a chart showing SLNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) options are showing a volume of 14,923 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 1,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,500 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And TransUnion (Symbol: TRU) saw options trading volume of 10,733 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 66.1% of TRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,400 underlying shares of TRU. Below is a chart showing TRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SLNO options, EA options, or TRU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

