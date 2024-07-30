News & Insights

Markets
SLNO

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SLNO, EA, TRU

July 30, 2024 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Soleno Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SLNO), where a total volume of 2,502 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 250,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68% of SLNO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 367,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of SLNO. Below is a chart showing SLNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) options are showing a volume of 14,923 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 1,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,500 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And TransUnion (Symbol: TRU) saw options trading volume of 10,733 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 66.1% of TRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,400 underlying shares of TRU. Below is a chart showing TRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SLNO options, EA options, or TRU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 FLDM shares outstanding history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JBL
 FLCH Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLNO
EA
TRU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.