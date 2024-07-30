Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SLNO, EA, TRU

Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) options are showing a volume of 14,923 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 1,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,500 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And TransUnion (Symbol: TRU) saw options trading volume of 10,733 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 66.1% of TRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,400 underlying shares of TRU. Below is a chart showing TRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
