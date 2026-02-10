Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SITE, DKS, ZM

February 10, 2026 — 03:36 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (Symbol: SITE), where a total volume of 2,958 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 295,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of SITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 669,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,600 underlying shares of SITE. Below is a chart showing SITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 4,264 contracts, representing approximately 426,400 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 989,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 17,108 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,949 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,900 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

