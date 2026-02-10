Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SITE, DKS, ZM

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 4,264 contracts, representing approximately 426,400 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 989,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 17,108 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,949 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,900 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SITE options, DKS options, or ZM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VMAX
IBRX Average Annual Return
TTS Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.