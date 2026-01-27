Markets
SIG

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SIG, META, AMZN

January 27, 2026 — 03:44 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG), where a total volume of 13,302 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 170.8% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 778,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 6,451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 645,100 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 222,458 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 161.9% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $670 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 6,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 690,100 underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $670 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 570,595 contracts, representing approximately 57.1 million underlying shares or approximately 151.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 59,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SIG options, META options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding LNAI
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DAL
 IYE Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding LNAI-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DAL-> IYE Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SIG
META
AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.