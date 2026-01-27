Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SIG, META, AMZN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG), where a total volume of 13,302 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 170.8% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 778,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 6,451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 645,100 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 222,458 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 161.9% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $670 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 6,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 690,100 underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $670 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 570,595 contracts, representing approximately 57.1 million underlying shares or approximately 151.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 59,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

