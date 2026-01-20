Markets
SCHW

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SCHW, GPN, WGS

January 20, 2026 — 03:25 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), where a total of 41,684 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.1% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $102 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026, with 9,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 961,100 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) saw options trading volume of 16,123 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 53% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 7,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 707,000 underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And GeneDx Holdings Corp (Symbol: WGS) options are showing a volume of 2,883 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 288,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of WGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 554,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,200 underlying shares of WGS. Below is a chart showing WGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SCHW options, GPN options, or WGS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

