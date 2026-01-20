Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SCHW, GPN, WGS

Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) saw options trading volume of 16,123 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 53% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 7,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 707,000 underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And GeneDx Holdings Corp (Symbol: WGS) options are showing a volume of 2,883 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 288,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of WGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 554,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,200 underlying shares of WGS. Below is a chart showing WGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
