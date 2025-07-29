Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SBUX, RL, MCD

July 29, 2025 — 01:26 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total of 59,452 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.8% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,100 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) saw options trading volume of 2,980 contracts, representing approximately 298,000 underlying shares or approximately 50% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 596,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,800 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 15,668 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 2,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,100 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, RL options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
