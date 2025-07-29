Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SBUX, RL, MCD

Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) saw options trading volume of 2,980 contracts, representing approximately 298,000 underlying shares or approximately 50% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 596,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,800 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 15,668 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 2,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,100 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
