Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SBUX, RL, MCD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total of 59,452 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.8% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 3,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,100 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) saw options trading volume of 2,980 contracts, representing approximately 298,000 underlying shares or approximately 50% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 596,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,800 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 15,668 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 2,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,100 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, RL options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

