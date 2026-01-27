Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SBUX, PLTR, GOOGL

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 245,371 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.8% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 19,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 193,940 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 20,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, PLTR options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
