SBUX

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SBUX, PLTR, GOOGL

January 27, 2026 — 03:44 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 65,215 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 4,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,300 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 245,371 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.8% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 19,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 193,940 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 20,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, PLTR options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

