Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SBUX, CNM, MKC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 115,514 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.3% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 6,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 646,600 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Core & Main Inc (Symbol: CNM) saw options trading volume of 9,362 contracts, representing approximately 936,200 underlying shares or approximately 53% of CNM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 4,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,800 underlying shares of CNM. Below is a chart showing CNM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC) saw options trading volume of 7,899 contracts, representing approximately 789,900 underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of MKC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,300 underlying shares of MKC. Below is a chart showing MKC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, CNM options, or MKC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.