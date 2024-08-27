Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SBUX, CNM, MKC

Core & Main Inc (Symbol: CNM) saw options trading volume of 9,362 contracts, representing approximately 936,200 underlying shares or approximately 53% of CNM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 4,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,800 underlying shares of CNM. Below is a chart showing CNM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC) saw options trading volume of 7,899 contracts, representing approximately 789,900 underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of MKC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,300 underlying shares of MKC. Below is a chart showing MKC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, CNM options, or MKC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
