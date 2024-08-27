News & Insights

Markets
SBUX

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SBUX, CNM, MKC

August 27, 2024 — 03:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 115,514 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.3% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 6,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 646,600 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Core & Main Inc (Symbol: CNM) saw options trading volume of 9,362 contracts, representing approximately 936,200 underlying shares or approximately 53% of CNM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 4,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,800 underlying shares of CNM. Below is a chart showing CNM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC) saw options trading volume of 7,899 contracts, representing approximately 789,900 underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of MKC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,300 underlying shares of MKC. Below is a chart showing MKC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, CNM options, or MKC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding PBTP
 FUNC Stock Predictions
 RAIL Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBUX
CNM
MKC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.