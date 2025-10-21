Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ROKU, WMT, AZO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total of 11,273 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.4% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025 , with 1,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,000 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 63,477 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 7,956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 795,600 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 527 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 52,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 128,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4200 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 83 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,300 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ROKU options, WMT options, or AZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

