Markets
ROKU

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ROKU, WMT, AZO

October 21, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total of 11,273 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.4% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 1,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,000 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 63,477 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 7,956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 795,600 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 527 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 52,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 128,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4200 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 83 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,300 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ROKU options, WMT options, or AZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ATXS shares outstanding history
 AUMN Historical Stock Prices
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ACLX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ATXS shares outstanding history-> AUMN Historical Stock Prices-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ACLX-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ROKU
WMT
AZO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.