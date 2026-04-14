Markets
ROKU

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ROKU, MU, AOSL

April 14, 2026 — 04:15 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total volume of 29,116 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 122.5% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 19,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 645,727 contracts, representing approximately 64.6 million underlying shares or approximately 121.9% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 32,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (Symbol: AOSL) saw options trading volume of 3,017 contracts, representing approximately 301,700 underlying shares or approximately 120.3% of AOSL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 250,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,300 underlying shares of AOSL. Below is a chart showing AOSL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ROKU options, MU options, or AOSL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Real Estate Dividend Stock List
 Funds Holding BOMN
 Semiconductors Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Real Estate Dividend Stock List-> Funds Holding BOMN-> Semiconductors Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ROKU
MU
AOSL

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