Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ROKU, MU, AOSL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total volume of 29,116 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 122.5% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 19,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 645,727 contracts, representing approximately 64.6 million underlying shares or approximately 121.9% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 32,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (Symbol: AOSL) saw options trading volume of 3,017 contracts, representing approximately 301,700 underlying shares or approximately 120.3% of AOSL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 250,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,300 underlying shares of AOSL. Below is a chart showing AOSL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ROKU options, MU options, or AOSL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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