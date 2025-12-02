Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RICK, GTLB, AVGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (Symbol: RICK), where a total volume of 1,312 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 131,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 117.5% of RICK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 111,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 1,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,300 underlying shares of RICK. Below is a chart showing RICK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

GitLab Inc (Symbol: GTLB) options are showing a volume of 36,723 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.3% of GTLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 8,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 823,000 underlying shares of GTLB. Below is a chart showing GTLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 177,711 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 7,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 705,200 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RICK options, GTLB options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.