RBLX

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RBLX, DAVE, UBER

July 15, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX), where a total volume of 41,477 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.1% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

Dave Inc (Symbol: DAVE) options are showing a volume of 3,102 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 310,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of DAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 563,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,400 underlying shares of DAVE. Below is a chart showing DAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 102,639 contracts, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 592,600 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RBLX options, DAVE options, or UBER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

