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Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: Q, MCD, CPS

May 12, 2026 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qnity Electronics Inc (Symbol: Q), where a total of 13,215 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.9% of Q's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 6,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 635,800 underlying shares of Q. Below is a chart showing Q's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 30,694 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 78.6% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $292.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 6,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 650,300 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $292.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (Symbol: CPS) saw options trading volume of 1,561 contracts, representing approximately 156,100 underlying shares or approximately 77.3% of CPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 202,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of CPS. Below is a chart showing CPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for Q options, MCD options, or CPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend
 ETFs Holding MDRX
 Top Stocks Held By Prem Watsa

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks Going Ex-Dividend-> ETFs Holding MDRX-> Top Stocks Held By Prem Watsa-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

Q
MCD
CPS

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