Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: Q, MCD, CPS

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 30,694 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 78.6% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $292.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 6,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 650,300 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $292.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (Symbol: CPS) saw options trading volume of 1,561 contracts, representing approximately 156,100 underlying shares or approximately 77.3% of CPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 202,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of CPS. Below is a chart showing CPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for Q options, MCD options, or CPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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